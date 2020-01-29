News roundup: USWNT beat Haiti, Olivier Mbaizo is ready for 2020, Medunjanin’s mentor role in Cincinnati

Photo: Marjorie Elzey
Philadelphia Union
A 25-year-old Norwegian center back is linked to the Union.
Over at The Inquirer, “Olivier Mbaizo faces big year to prove he should play more at right back”.
And at the Delco Times, an article on the year ahead for Kacper Przybylko.
MLS
Piece on Haris Medunjanin over at FC Cincinnati’s site.
Tim Hanley, who was the Union’s goalkeeper coach in 2018, joined the Columbus Crew.
NYCFC added Icelandic midfielder/singer Gudmundur Thórarinsson.
The Earthquakes signed Mexican centerback Oswaldo Alanís on a TAM deal.
U.S. Soccer
USWNT began its Olympic qualifying with a rocky 4-0 win over Haiti.
Around the globe
Lyon’s Ada Hegerberg needs surgery after rupturing ACL.
California settled a lawsuit with a Fulham fan over his vanity plate, COYW.
Manchester United fans attacked the home of vice-chairman Ed Woodward.
Wayne Rooney scored his first goal for Derby County as he struck the opener in a 3-2 defeat at bottom side Luton Town.
Highlight of the day
Trick Shot Tuesday anyone? 🤪
Feat. Kris Shakes, Owen Elliott & Omar Ozbay.
📱: https://t.co/Vq2k6m1HtD#WeAre pic.twitter.com/eudFrYcfs3
— Penn State Men’s Soccer (@PennStateMSOC) January 28, 2020
I still can’t figure out why Haiti’s goal was disallowed. It was directly off a corner kick so that rules out offsides. I didn’t see anyone make contact so I don’t think there was a foul. Anyone have any other ideas?
ProSoccer USA:
Haiti launched a corner kick that bounced through everyone and into the net. But as Haiti was celebrating, the main referee Odette Hamilton disallowed the goal and called it offside, apparently incorrectly.
I thought I heard JP DellaCamra later in the broadcast say it was ruled goaltender interference.
He said it might have been, but the player was a yard away from the keeper. I think the US got lucky on that one.