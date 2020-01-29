News roundup: USWNT beat Haiti, Olivier Mbaizo is ready for 2020, Medunjanin’s mentor role in Cincinnati

Photo: Marjorie Elzey

Philadelphia Union

A 25-year-old Norwegian center back is linked to the Union.

Over at The Inquirer, “Olivier Mbaizo faces big year to prove he should play more at right back”.

And at the Delco Times, an article on the year ahead for Kacper Przybylko.

MLS

Piece on Haris Medunjanin over at FC Cincinnati’s site.

Tim Hanley, who was the Union’s goalkeeper coach in 2018, joined the Columbus Crew.

NYCFC added Icelandic midfielder/singer Gudmundur Thórarinsson.

The Earthquakes signed Mexican centerback Oswaldo Alanís on a TAM deal.

U.S. Soccer

USWNT began its Olympic qualifying with a rocky 4-0 win over Haiti.

Around the globe

Lyon’s Ada Hegerberg needs surgery after rupturing ACL.

Life after soccer retirement.

California settled a lawsuit with a Fulham fan over his vanity plate, COYW.

Manchester United fans attacked the home of vice-chairman Ed Woodward.

Wayne Rooney scored his first goal for Derby County as he struck the opener in a 3-2 defeat at bottom side Luton Town.

Highlight of the day