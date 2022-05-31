A defensive mistake by Philadelphia Union II was punished decisively by the hosts, leading to the reserve side’s second-straight shutout loss.

The Union responded to an unfortunate penalty with an immediate goal, against the run of play, from a substitute to take a point home.

The Union fought to another draw on the road, while Real Madrid claimed their 14th European Championship.

The result of Saturday’s game against the New England Revolution, a road point, is undeniably good. There is room for improvement in how the point was earned.

Commentary The Overlap: All mixed up Jeremy Lane wonders how a first-place team that never loses can still also be legitimately slumping, and if that slump might be over.