The result of Saturday’s game against the New England Revolution, a road point, is undeniably good. There is room for improvement in how the point was earned.

The Union fought to another draw on the road, while Real Madrid claimed their 14th European Championship.

The Union responded to an unfortunate penalty with an immediate goal, against the run of play, from a substitute to take a point home.

A defensive mistake by Philadelphia Union II was punished decisively by the hosts, leading to the reserve side’s second-straight shutout loss.

May 28, 2022 × 36 comments
The Overlap: All mixed up

Jeremy Lane wonders how a first-place team that never loses can still also be legitimately slumping, and if that slump might be over.

May 24, 2022 × 4 comments
In pictures: Philadelphia Union 0-0 Inter Miami CF

Marjorie Elzey was on hand for another disappointing night for the Union at Subaru Park.

May 20, 2022 × 0 comments
Help wanted at The Philly Soccer Page

Ever wonder what it’s like to watch an MLS match from the press box? Got smart opinions or analysis to share? Want to contribute to the Philly soccer community? PSP is looking for new writers and editors to join our team.

January 26, 2022 × 0 comments

Player ratings and analysis: New England Revolution 1–1 Philadelphia Union

by × on May 31, 2022 at 9:44 am × 12 comments

The result of Saturday’s game against the New England Revolution, a road point, is undeniably good. There is room for improvement in how the point was earned.

by × on May 31, 2022 at 8:58 am × 2 comments

by × on May 28, 2022 at 9:45 pm × 36 comments

by × on May 28, 2022 at 11:24 am × 3 comments

Match preview: New England Revolution vs Philadelphia Union

by × on May 27, 2022 at 10:30 am × 17 comments

Philadelphia and New England will meet for the first time this season at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough.

What do the stats say about Philadelphia Union?

by × on May 27, 2022 at 10:00 am × 1 comment

James Nalton looks at the numbers after a third of the season, seeing both quality play and room for improvement.

Midseason Union II roster review, part one: The amateurs

by × on May 25, 2022 at 10:30 am × 4 comments

With graduation from the Union Academy imminent, Tim Jones begins his midseason review of Union II’s roster by looking at the amateurs who’ve played for the developmental side.

Local lower league recap: Week of May 16

by × on May 25, 2022 at 10:00 am × 0 comments

It was a busy week in local action. Plus, West Chester travels to Ocean City for a Memorial Weekend clash down the Shore.

Player ratings: Portland Timbers 0-2 Philadelphia Union

by × on May 24, 2022 at 1:29 pm × 9 comments

No major mistakes and a road win has everyone getting passing grades in this week’s assessment.

The Overlap: All mixed up

by × on May 24, 2022 at 10:02 am × 4 comments

Jeremy Lane wonders how a first-place team that never loses can still also be legitimately slumping, and if that slump might be over.

