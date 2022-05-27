Match preview: New England Revolution vs Philadelphia Union
Philadelphia and New England will meet for the first time this season at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough.
James Nalton looks at the numbers after a third of the season, seeing both quality play and room for improvement.Read more...
With graduation from the Union Academy imminent, Tim Jones begins his midseason review of Union II’s roster by looking at the amateurs who’ve played for the developmental side.Read more...
It was a busy week in local action. Plus, West Chester travels to Ocean City for a Memorial Weekend clash down the Shore.Read more...
The Union snapped their winless skid on Sunday night behind goals from Daniel Gazdag and Sergio Santos.
Jeremy Lane wonders how a first-place team that never loses can still also be legitimately slumping, and if that slump might be over.
Marjorie Elzey was on hand for another disappointing night for the Union at Subaru Park.
No major mistakes and a road win has everyone getting passing grades in this week’s assessment.
Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and few folks national behold the Union to be beautiful.
The Union got back to winning ways, while they prep to end May against New England. Liverpool and Real Madrid are gearing up for the Champions League final Saturday.
An older, bigger, and stronger Rochester side defeated Union II 3-0 on Saturday evening.
The Union got back to winning ways, while Man City won the Premier League in dramatic fashion.
