Match preview: New England Revolution vs Philadelphia Union Match preview: New England Revolution vs Philadelphia Union

Match preview: New England Revolution vs Philadelphia Union

Philadelphia and New England will meet for the first time this season at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough.

Read more...
What do the stats say about Philadelphia Union? Kia Wagner cuts back to keep the ball away from An Inter Miami defender.

What do the stats say about Philadelphia Union?

James Nalton looks at the numbers after a third of the season, seeing both quality play and room for improvement.

Read more...
Midseason Union II roster review, part one: The amateurs Midseason Union II roster review, part one: The amateurs

Midseason Union II roster review, part one: The amateurs

With graduation from the Union Academy imminent, Tim Jones begins his midseason review of Union II’s roster by looking at the amateurs who’ve played for the developmental side.

Read more...
Local lower league recap: Week of May 16 Local lower league recap: Week of May 16

Local lower league recap: Week of May 16

It was a busy week in local action. Plus, West Chester travels to Ocean City for a Memorial Weekend clash down the Shore.

Read more...
Union match reports

Match report: Portland Timbers 0-2 Philadelphia Union

The Union snapped their winless skid on Sunday night behind goals from Daniel Gazdag and Sergio Santos.

May 23, 2022 × 46 comments
Commentary

The Overlap: All mixed up

Jeremy Lane wonders how a first-place team that never loses can still also be legitimately slumping, and if that slump might be over.

May 24, 2022 × 4 comments
Photo essays

In pictures: Philadelphia Union 0-0 Inter Miami CF

Marjorie Elzey was on hand for another disappointing night for the Union at Subaru Park.

May 20, 2022 × 0 comments
Philly Soccer Page Info

Help wanted at The Philly Soccer Page

Ever wonder what it’s like to watch an MLS match from the press box? Got smart opinions or analysis to share? Want to contribute to the Philly soccer community? PSP is looking for new writers and editors to join our team.

January 26, 2022 × 0 comments

Recent Posts

Match previews / Union

Match preview: New England Revolution vs Philadelphia Union

by × on May 27, 2022 at 10:30 am × 5 comments

Philadelphia and New England will meet for the first time this season at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough.

Analysis / Union

What do the stats say about Philadelphia Union?

by × on May 27, 2022 at 10:00 am × 1 comment

James Nalton looks at the numbers after a third of the season, seeing both quality play and room for improvement.

Analysis / Philadelphia Union II

Midseason Union II roster review, part one: The amateurs

by × on May 25, 2022 at 10:30 am × 4 comments

With graduation from the Union Academy imminent, Tim Jones begins his midseason review of Union II’s roster by looking at the amateurs who’ve played for the developmental side.

Local

Local lower league recap: Week of May 16

by × on May 25, 2022 at 10:00 am × 0 comments

It was a busy week in local action. Plus, West Chester travels to Ocean City for a Memorial Weekend clash down the Shore.

Player ratings / Union

Player ratings: Portland Timbers 0-2 Philadelphia Union

by × on May 24, 2022 at 1:29 pm × 9 comments

No major mistakes and a road win has everyone getting passing grades in this week’s assessment.

Commentary / The Overlap / Union

The Overlap: All mixed up

by × on May 24, 2022 at 10:02 am × 4 comments

Jeremy Lane wonders how a first-place team that never loses can still also be legitimately slumping, and if that slump might be over.

Commentary / Union

Match analysis: Philadelphia Union v. Inter Miami and Portland Timbers

by × on May 24, 2022 at 9:34 am × 7 comments

Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and few folks national behold the Union to be beautiful.

Daily news roundups

News roundup: Union beat Portland, Wagner in Team of the Week, Champions League final

by × on May 24, 2022 at 9:09 am × 1 comment

The Union got back to winning ways, while they prep to end May against New England. Liverpool and Real Madrid are gearing up for the Champions League final Saturday.

MLS NEXT Pro Match Report

Match report: Rochester New York FC 3-0 Philadelphia Union II

by × on May 23, 2022 at 10:00 am × 3 comments

An older, bigger, and stronger Rochester side defeated Union II 3-0 on Saturday evening.

Daily news roundups

News roundup: Union win at Portland, MLS week 13 action, Man City win Premier League

by × on May 23, 2022 at 9:15 am × 5 comments

The Union got back to winning ways, while Man City won the Premier League in dramatic fashion.

1 2 3 1,077