Sean Griswold hands out grades from the Union’s draw with Montreal on Saturday.

Photos showcasing the game on April 24, 2022 from the match between the Philadelphia Union vs Cf Montreal at Subaru Park.

Chris Gibbons looks at some first-half opportunities squandered in the Union’s weekend draw.

The Union could use more attacking strength in midfield. Peter Andrews argues that Jack McGlynn is the man for the job.

Union match reports Match report: Philadelphia Union 1-1 CF Montreal Julian Carranza and Kei Kamara scored on either side of halftime as the Union dropped points for a second straight match.

