Help wanted at The Philly Soccer Page

Ever wonder what it’s like to watch an MLS match from the press box? Got smart opinions or analysis to share? Want to contribute to the Philly soccer community? PSP is looking for new writers and editors to join our team.

January 26, 2022 × 0 comments

Recent Posts

Commentary / For Pete's Sake

Time to give Jack McGlynn a run

by × on April 26, 2022 at 11:00 am × 2 comments

The Union could use more attacking strength in midfield. Peter Andrews argues that Jack McGlynn is the man for the job.

Analysis

Match analysis: Philadelphia Union 1-1 CF Montreal

by × on April 26, 2022 at 10:15 am × 1 comment

Chris Gibbons looks at some first-half opportunities squandered in the Union’s weekend draw.

Photo essays

In Pictures: Philadelphia Union 1-1 CF Montreal

by × on April 25, 2022 at 11:30 am × 2 comments

Photos showcasing the game on April 24, 2022 from the match between the Philadelphia Union vs Cf Montreal at Subaru Park.

Player ratings / Union

Player ratings: Philadelphia Union 1-1 Montreal Impact

by × on April 25, 2022 at 11:15 am × 10 comments

Sean Griswold hands out grades from the Union’s draw with Montreal on Saturday.

MLS NEXT Pro Match Report

Match report: Philadelphia Union II 3(4)-3(5) Chicago Fire FC II

by × on April 25, 2022 at 10:45 am × 0 comments

Union II fought back from a two goal deficit at halftime to take a 3-2 lead in the 72nd minute, but conceded an equalizer in stoppage time and lost the penalty kick shootout 5-4 to Chicago Fire II.

Daily news roundups

News roundup: Union draw, MLS Week 8 action, Liverpool defeat Everton

by × on April 25, 2022 at 10:15 am × 1 comment

The Union found a point in a draw with Montreal, while Bayern Munich are Champions of the Bundesliga. MLS week 8 brought plenty of action and Miami may have a Higuain problem.

Union match reports

Match report: Philadelphia Union 1-1 CF Montreal

by × on April 23, 2022 at 6:26 pm × 29 comments

Julian Carranza and Kei Kamara scored on either side of halftime as the Union dropped points for a second straight match.

Match previews / Union

Match preview: Philadelphia Union vs. CF Montreal

by × on April 22, 2022 at 10:16 am × 10 comments

Philadelphia and Montreal will meet for the second time this season and the first time at Subaru Park on Saturday afternoon.

Union

Now the work begins for the Union

by × on April 21, 2022 at 10:41 am × 16 comments

After completing a soft opening, the Union are finally open for business and we’ll start to see what they’re really made of.

Local

Welcome to PSP’s lower league recaps

by × on April 20, 2022 at 10:30 am × 0 comments

In a new series, Tim Lutz will cover results from all the lower-league action in the Philadelphia area.

