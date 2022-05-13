Match preview: Philadelphia Union vs New York Red Bulls Jose Martinez reacts to a foal against Omir Fernandez.

The Union and New York Red Bulls will once again battle at Subaru Park, this time with first place in the Eastern Conference on the line.

Like all of MLS, the Union have entered into a partnership with Socios. What does it all mean?

Ben O’Brien hands out grades from the Union’s Open Cup loss against Orlando.

Playoff races heat up and new seasons begin in this look around local soccer.

Recent Posts

Match previews / Union

Match preview: Philadelphia Union vs New York Red Bulls

by × on May 13, 2022 at 11:28 am × 10 comments

The Union and New York Red Bulls will once again battle at Subaru Park, this time with first place in the Eastern Conference on the line.

Breaking News / Commentary

Union announce partnership with crypto company Socios

by × on May 11, 2022 at 10:30 am × 18 comments

Like all of MLS, the Union have entered into a partnership with Socios. What does it all mean?

Player ratings

Player ratings: Orlando City 2-1 Philadelphia Union

by × on May 11, 2022 at 10:00 am × 3 comments

Ben O’Brien hands out grades from the Union’s Open Cup loss against Orlando.

Local

Local lower league recap: Week of May 2

by × on May 11, 2022 at 9:30 am × 1 comment

Playoff races heat up and new seasons begin in this look around local soccer.

Union match reports

Match report: Orlando City SC 2-1 Philadelphia Union

by × on May 10, 2022 at 9:00 pm × 15 comments

Orlando City scored twice in four minutes early in the second half to knock the Union out of the 2022 U.S. Open Cup.

Analysis / For Pete's Sake

Rotation the name of the game for the Union in the Open Cup

by × on May 10, 2022 at 11:30 am × 2 comments

With Jim Curtin planning a reserve-heavy lineup for tonight’s Open Cup clash, Peter Andrews examines why that plan makes sense.

Match previews

Match preview: Orlando City FC vs Philadelphia Union

by × on May 10, 2022 at 11:03 am × 4 comments

The Union have a quick turnaround from Sunday morning’s draw with LAFC as they face Orlando City FC in the Lamar Hunt Open Cup, Tuesday night at 7:00.

Analysis / Union

Match analysis: LAFC 2–2 Philadelphia Union

by × on May 10, 2022 at 10:30 am × 5 comments

Jeremy Lane takes a look at another exciting multiple-goal draw against LAFC.

MLS NEXT Pro Match Report

Match Report: Philadelphia Union II 2 – 1 Inter Miami CF II

by × on May 9, 2022 at 10:30 am × 0 comments

Union II fought back from a one-goal deficit in the first half to win its first road match of the season behind a brace from striker Nelson Pierre and seven saves from keeper Brooks Thompson.

Player ratings / Union

Player ratings: LAFC 2-2 Philadelphia Union

by × on May 9, 2022 at 10:00 am × 8 comments

Sean Griswold hands out grades from the Union’s draw with LAFC on Saturday.

1 2 3 1,074