Match preview: Philadelphia Union vs New York Red Bulls
The Union and New York Red Bulls will once again battle at Subaru Park, this time with first place in the Eastern Conference on the line.
The Union and New York Red Bulls will once again battle at Subaru Park, this time with first place in the Eastern Conference on the line.Read more...
Like all of MLS, the Union have entered into a partnership with Socios. What does it all mean?Read more...
Ben O’Brien hands out grades from the Union’s Open Cup loss against Orlando.Read more...
Playoff races heat up and new seasons begin in this look around local soccer.Read more...
Orlando City scored twice in four minutes early in the second half to knock the Union out of the 2022 U.S. Open Cup.
Like all of MLS, the Union have entered into a partnership with Socios. What does it all mean?
PSP photographer Ben Ross was on hand Sunday afternoon as the Philadelphia Union II defeated NYC FC II 2-1.
Ever wonder what it’s like to watch an MLS match from the press box? Got smart opinions or analysis to share? Want to contribute to the Philly soccer community? PSP is looking for new writers and editors to join our team.
The Union and New York Red Bulls will once again battle at Subaru Park, this time with first place in the Eastern Conference on the line.
Like all of MLS, the Union have entered into a partnership with Socios. What does it all mean?
Ben O’Brien hands out grades from the Union’s Open Cup loss against Orlando.
Playoff races heat up and new seasons begin in this look around local soccer.
Orlando City scored twice in four minutes early in the second half to knock the Union out of the 2022 U.S. Open Cup.
With Jim Curtin planning a reserve-heavy lineup for tonight’s Open Cup clash, Peter Andrews examines why that plan makes sense.
The Union have a quick turnaround from Sunday morning’s draw with LAFC as they face Orlando City FC in the Lamar Hunt Open Cup, Tuesday night at 7:00.
Jeremy Lane takes a look at another exciting multiple-goal draw against LAFC.
Union II fought back from a one-goal deficit in the first half to win its first road match of the season behind a brace from striker Nelson Pierre and seven saves from keeper Brooks Thompson.
Sean Griswold hands out grades from the Union’s draw with LAFC on Saturday.
Comments