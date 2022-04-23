Match report: Philadelphia Union 1-1 CF Montreal Match report: Philadelphia Union 1-1 CF Montreal

Match report: Philadelphia Union 1-1 CF Montreal

Julian Carranza and Kei Kamara scored on either side of halftime as the Union dropped points for a second straight match.

Match preview: Philadelphia Union vs. CF Montreal

Match preview: Philadelphia Union vs. CF Montreal

Philadelphia and Montreal will meet for the second time this season and the first time at Subaru Park on Saturday afternoon.

Now the work begins for the Union

Now the work begins for the Union

After completing a soft opening, the Union are finally open for business and we'll start to see what they're really made of.

Welcome to PSP's lower league recaps

Welcome to PSP’s lower league recaps

In a new series, Tim Lutz will cover results from all the lower-league action in the Philadelphia area.

Union match reports

Match report: Philadelphia Union 1-1 CF Montreal

by × on April 23, 2022 at 6:26 pm × 16 comments

Julian Carranza and Kei Kamara scored on either side of halftime as the Union dropped points for a second straight match.

Match previews / Union

Match preview: Philadelphia Union vs. CF Montreal

by × on April 22, 2022 at 10:16 am × 10 comments

Philadelphia and Montreal will meet for the second time this season and the first time at Subaru Park on Saturday afternoon.

Union

Now the work begins for the Union

by × on April 21, 2022 at 10:41 am × 16 comments

After completing a soft opening, the Union are finally open for business and we’ll start to see what they’re really made of.

Local

Welcome to PSP’s lower league recaps

by × on April 20, 2022 at 10:30 am × 0 comments

In a new series, Tim Lutz will cover results from all the lower-league action in the Philadelphia area.

Daily news roundups / Uncategorized

News roundup: Union fall in power rankings, Open Cup upsets in Round 3

by × on April 20, 2022 at 9:55 am × 2 comments

Plus, MLS managers on the chopping block, and Inter Milan beat AC Milan to advance to the Coppa Italia Final.

Analysis / Player ratings / Uncategorized / Union

Match analysis and player ratings: Toronto FC 2-1 Philadelphia Union

by × on April 19, 2022 at 10:50 am × 7 comments

Peter Andrews looks at some of the flashpoints from Saturday’s match, and hands out the grades for a defeated Union side.

Commentary / The Overlap / Union

The Overlap: Being appropriately concerned

by × on April 19, 2022 at 9:38 am × 12 comments

Jeremy Lane assesses the takeaways from the first Union loss of 2022.

Daily news roundups

News roundup: Union suffer first loss, Castellanos wins Player of the Week, Man United vs Liverpool

by × on April 19, 2022 at 9:10 am × 3 comments

The Union are back in action on Saturday evening against Montreal, while Man United and Liverpool battle it out this afternoon. Taty Castellanos is the MLS Player of the Week, while Bayern Munich keep winning.

Daily news roundups

News roundup: Union lose in Toronto, Brad Guzan injured, Liverpool to FA Cup final

by × on April 18, 2022 at 9:38 am × 0 comments

The Union suffered their first MLS loss of the year, falling 2-1 to Toronto. Inter Miami and Austin FC got big wins, while Chelsea and Liverpool will meet in the FA Cup Final.

Union match reports

Match report: Toronto FC 2-1 Philadelphia Union

by × on April 16, 2022 at 9:39 pm × 29 comments

Despite a Julian Carranza goal, the Reds handed the Union their first loss of 2022 on Saturday night.

1 2 3 1,071