Match analysis and player ratings: Toronto FC 2-1 Philadelphia Union
Peter Andrews looks at some of the flashpoints from Saturday’s match, and hands out the grades for a defeated Union side.
Peter Andrews looks at some of the flashpoints from Saturday’s match, and hands out the grades for a defeated Union side.Read more...
Jeremy Lane assesses the takeaways from the first Union loss of 2022.Read more...
The Union are back in action on Saturday evening against Montreal, while Man United and Liverpool battle it out this afternoon. Taty Castellanos is the MLS Player of the Week, while Bayern Munich keep winning.Read more...
The Union suffered their first MLS loss of the year, falling 2-1 to Toronto. Inter Miami and Austin FC got big wins, while Chelsea and Liverpool will meet in the FA Cup Final.Read more...
Despite a Julian Carranza goal, the Reds handed the Union their first loss of 2022 on Saturday night.
Jeremy Lane assesses the takeaways from the first Union loss of 2022.
Stephen Speer shares his pictures from the Union’s fifth consecutive win.
Ever wonder what it’s like to watch an MLS match from the press box? Got smart opinions or analysis to share? Want to contribute to the Philly soccer community? PSP is looking for new writers and editors to join our team.
Peter Andrews looks at some of the flashpoints from Saturday’s match, and hands out the grades for a defeated Union side.
Jeremy Lane assesses the takeaways from the first Union loss of 2022.
The Union are back in action on Saturday evening against Montreal, while Man United and Liverpool battle it out this afternoon. Taty Castellanos is the MLS Player of the Week, while Bayern Munich keep winning.
The Union suffered their first MLS loss of the year, falling 2-1 to Toronto. Inter Miami and Austin FC got big wins, while Chelsea and Liverpool will meet in the FA Cup Final.
Despite a Julian Carranza goal, the Reds handed the Union their first loss of 2022 on Saturday night.
The Union travel to Canada for the second time this season, looking to keep their five-game winning streak intact.
The Union’s two DP attackers haven’t been prolific scorers early in the season. Thomas Hill evaluates whether there’s cause for concern.
Tim Jones reports from his chat with the international throw-in coach, who is in town to consult with the Union.
Marjorie Elzey shares her shots from the USWNT’s dominant win in a friendly on Tuesday night.
The Union’s schedule has been front-loaded with teams low on the table, allowing the Union to extend their pre-season into the actual season.
Comments