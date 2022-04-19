Match analysis and player ratings: Toronto FC 2-1 Philadelphia Union Match analysis and player ratings: Toronto FC 2-1 Philadelphia Union

Match analysis and player ratings: Toronto FC 2-1 Philadelphia Union

Peter Andrews looks at some of the flashpoints from Saturday’s match, and hands out the grades for a defeated Union side.

The Overlap: Being appropriately concerned The Overlap: Being appropriately concerned

The Overlap: Being appropriately concerned

Jeremy Lane assesses the takeaways from the first Union loss of 2022.

News roundup: Union suffer first loss, Castellanos wins Player of the Week, Man United vs Liverpool News roundup: Union suffer first loss, Castellanos wins Player of the Week, Man United vs Liverpool

News roundup: Union suffer first loss, Castellanos wins Player of the Week, Man United vs Liverpool

The Union are back in action on Saturday evening against Montreal, while Man United and Liverpool battle it out this afternoon. Taty Castellanos is the MLS Player of the Week, while Bayern Munich keep winning.

News roundup: Union lose in Toronto, Brad Guzan injured, Liverpool to FA Cup final News roundup: Union lose in Toronto, Brad Guzan injured, Liverpool to FA Cup final

News roundup: Union lose in Toronto, Brad Guzan injured, Liverpool to FA Cup final

The Union suffered their first MLS loss of the year, falling 2-1 to Toronto. Inter Miami and Austin FC got big wins, while Chelsea and Liverpool will meet in the FA Cup Final.

Analysis / Player ratings / Uncategorized / Union

Match analysis and player ratings: Toronto FC 2-1 Philadelphia Union

by × on April 19, 2022 at 10:50 am × 5 comments

Peter Andrews looks at some of the flashpoints from Saturday’s match, and hands out the grades for a defeated Union side.

Commentary / The Overlap / Union

The Overlap: Being appropriately concerned

by × on April 19, 2022 at 9:38 am × 5 comments

Jeremy Lane assesses the takeaways from the first Union loss of 2022.

Daily news roundups

News roundup: Union suffer first loss, Castellanos wins Player of the Week, Man United vs Liverpool

by × on April 19, 2022 at 9:10 am × 3 comments

The Union are back in action on Saturday evening against Montreal, while Man United and Liverpool battle it out this afternoon. Taty Castellanos is the MLS Player of the Week, while Bayern Munich keep winning.

Daily news roundups

News roundup: Union lose in Toronto, Brad Guzan injured, Liverpool to FA Cup final

by × on April 18, 2022 at 9:38 am × 0 comments

The Union suffered their first MLS loss of the year, falling 2-1 to Toronto. Inter Miami and Austin FC got big wins, while Chelsea and Liverpool will meet in the FA Cup Final.

Union match reports

Match report: Toronto FC 2-1 Philadelphia Union

by × on April 16, 2022 at 9:39 pm × 29 comments

Despite a Julian Carranza goal, the Reds handed the Union their first loss of 2022 on Saturday night.

Match previews

Match preview: Toronto FC vs Philadelphia Union

by × on April 15, 2022 at 11:53 am × 8 comments

The Union travel to Canada for the second time this season, looking to keep their five-game winning streak intact.

Commentary / Union

Mikael Uhre and Julian Carranza are still finding their footing

by × on April 14, 2022 at 11:00 am × 5 comments

The Union’s two DP attackers haven’t been prolific scorers early in the season. Thomas Hill evaluates whether there’s cause for concern.

Commentary

A conversation with throw-in guru Thomas Gronnemark

by × on April 14, 2022 at 10:30 am × 1 comment

Tim Jones reports from his chat with the international throw-in coach, who is in town to consult with the Union.

US Soccer / USWNT / USWNT

In pictures: USWNT 9-0 Uzbekistan

by × on April 14, 2022 at 10:00 am × 0 comments

Marjorie Elzey shares her shots from the USWNT’s dominant win in a friendly on Tuesday night.

Commentary / Union

The schedule isn’t easy, it’s just a soft opening

by × on April 12, 2022 at 11:24 am × 14 comments

The Union’s schedule has been front-loaded with teams low on the table, allowing the Union to extend their pre-season into the actual season.

